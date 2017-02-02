× Motorcyclist dies in crash on Ramona road

SAN PASQUAL, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on a rural road west of Ramona Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. on Highland Valley Road, near Highland Trails Drive in the unincorporated San Pasqual area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident.

The CHP blocked off the roadway to through traffic between Archie Moore and Bandy Canyon roads to allow for investigation and cleanup. The closure was expected to last into the early evening.