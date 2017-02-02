Homeless mom, newborn rescued from cold river bottom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A mother and her newborn baby are safe after being rescued Thursday from a cold river bottom in Grantville.

According to a friend, the 25-year-old transient gave birth in the river bottom behind Kaiser Permanente on Wednesday.

That friend contacted authorities and led police down a trail around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found the mother and newborn in 48 degree weather.

Paramedics took the baby and the mother to the hospital. The two are said to be in good condition.

Police say they are investigating.

“Officers will be documenting scene the way they found it, and reports will be sent to our child abuse unit and CPS for follow up,” Lt. Steve Behrendt said.