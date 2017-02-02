Man hit wandering across busy street suffers head injury

IMPERIAL BEACH — A 27-year-old man who was attempting to wander across a busy street in Imperial Beach was struck by a car and subsequently hospitalized with serious head injuries, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Several vehicles swerved to avoid the victim as he was walking through traffic on Palm Avenue near Ninth Street, but he ultimately stepped into the path of a Nissan Altima and was struck shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s Sgt. Luis Chavez said.

The Altima’s 19-year-old driver immediately stopped her car and called for help, according to the sergeant.

The victim suffered major head trauma in the crash and was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated, Chavez said.