Local man waits 2 months to claim $1.5M Powerball prize

SAN DIEGO — A man won more than $1.5 million in a Powerball drawing just before Thanksgiving, but he waited until well into January to turn in the ticket he purchased at a San Diego convenience store, state lottery officials announced Thursday.

Kent Li hit the winning numbers of 7, 32, 41, 47 and 61 but missed the Powerball number of 3. He chose 6 instead on a ticket he purchased at the 7-Eleven at 2387 Midway Drive.

The jackpot for the Nov. 23 drawing was $359 million.

“It was one of those things. I got a good sum of money, but I almost felt like I came in second place,” Li said. “But I’m really, really happy I got the numbers I got!”

Li, 35, stuck his ticket in his college degree folder for two months while he consulted financial advisers.

“I want (the prize money) properly used and invested, so I did a lot of research before I went gung-ho and collected it,” Li said.

He said he didn’t have big plans for the money, other than to invest it.