Lady Gaga says Super Bowl halftime will be a ‘tremendously athletic show’

HOUSTON – Heather Lake was there Thursday as Super Bowl LI pre-game and halftime headliners Luke Bryan and Lady Gaga answered questions about their upcoming performances.

A popular question for Bryan, slated to sing the National Anthem, was how long he is going to sing -- whether or not he’ll draw it out. He said he is just going to sing and whatever happens, happens.

“I’m kind of going to walk out there and kind of follow my heart and follow the vibe of the room,” Bryan told reporters. “There’s no telling how long it may go. I may get out there and go, 'I’m about to pass out, I need to get this thing over quick,' or I may get out there and really, really feel good in the moment and try to milk it a little bit.”

Lady Gaga is the only performer to go from National Anthem one year to halftime show the next. When Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles asked whether her show will feature any acrobatics or gymnastics, she said she didn’t want to give too much away but said it will be a "tremendously athletic show."

“Get excited to see something that you haven’t seen before,” she said.

And of course, everyone wanted to know which team the entertainers wanted to win the big game.

“I grew up in Georgia so I’ve definitely got to pull for my Falcons, my dirty birds,” Bryan said, adding that he hopes that reveal won’t keep him from being allowed back as a headliner at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Lady Gaga, on the other hand, was more tight-lipped on the subject.

“You know, I’m actually going to keep that one to myself for a variety of reasons…I’ve got a big family and they’re all coming and it’s going to be an argument, I think, if I give that away too soon,” Gaga said. “But I’m going to write it down and put in my shoe. I’ll let you know. After the halftime show I’ll reveal my pick, how about that?”