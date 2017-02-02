Fund set up for Lemon Grove crash victim’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Investigators continue Thursday to determine who was at fault for a deadly crash that killed three people and two dogs.

The victims were among five people inside a car that collided with a Dodge Durango Wednesday evening.

"It hurts because they had so much more for them they had so much more ahead of them that they can't do now," said Jordan Karstens.

Flowers and a teddy bear left at the crash scene where 3 people died in Lemon Grove.

Two passengers - an 18-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy - were pronounced dead at the scene, along with two of four dogs that were in the car.

According to sheriff's officials an 8-year-old girl later died at a hospital.

"Every time she saw me she came running up to me giving me a hug and she was just always one of those closest ones including all the rest of her family and to think that she was one of the youngest and now she's gone," said Karstens.

A four-year old girl in the car is fighting for her life at Rady Children's Hospital, along with the 20-year old driver, Emili Soto Castro who is recovering at Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Friends returned to the crash site Thursday near the intersection of Lemon Grove Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue, leaving flowers and teddy bears.

The surviving yorkie dogs underwent care at Pet Emergency & Specialty Centers in Chula Vista. Both are expected to recover, with one requiring surgery to remove its eye.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have played a part in the crash.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family with hospital and funeral costs: www.gofundme.com/soto-family-relief.