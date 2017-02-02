× Dalai Lama to give UC San Diego commencement address

SAN DIEGO — Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama and spiritual leader of Tibet, will deliver the commencement address at UC San Diego on June 17, the university announced Thursday.

The Dalai Lama will also speak the day before at an event on RIMAC Field at UC San Diego that will be open to the public.

“San Diego loves His Holiness. His Holiness will come to San Diego to share an authentic message of peace and human value as the students enter their professional lives,” said Lama Tenzin Dhonden.

The Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, has traveled to more than 62 countries and received over 84 awards, honorary doctorates, prizes and other recognition of his message of peace.

“A man of peace, the Dalai Lama promotes global responsibility and service to humanity. These are the ideals we aim to convey and instill in our students and graduates at UC San Diego,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla.

This will be the second visit to San Diego this decade. In 2012, His Holiness spoke at UC San Diego and San Diego State University.

