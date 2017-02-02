80 Yorkie dogs taken from Poway home ready to be adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - More than 80 of about 120 Yorkie and Yorkie-mix dogs recently seized from a Poway residence are now available for adoption, the San Diego Humane Society announced Thursday.

Over 90 dogs were removed from a home in a Poway residential neighborhood on Jan. 20, and almost 30 more were taken from the same location several days later.

The Humane Society said the alleged dog-hoarding couple that lived in the house tried to hide the additional Yorkies, but the agency was tipped off to their presence by an anonymous source.

All of the canines were given veterinary and behavioral exams, and were spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, groomed and received some dental care, according to the Humane Society.

Those interested in adopting one of the Yorkies can submit an application through Saturday at noon. Applications are available online.

Approved adopters will be selected by lottery and contacted to complete the adoption process, according to the Humane Society.