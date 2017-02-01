× Sewage contaminates Imperial Beach shoreline

SAN DIEGO – Authorities expanded an ocean pollution warning to the entire Imperial

Beach shoreline because of sewage flowing out the Tijuana River from Mexico.

Recent rains carried contaminated water into the surf and currents pushed it to the north past Border Field State Park and Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

Signs warning of the hazardous water will remain along the affected beaches until follow-up testing shows them safe again for swimmers and surfer, the DEH said.