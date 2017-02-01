Roger Goodell doesn’t see San Diego getting new team anytime soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the media Wednesday and addressed some of the biggest issues the league is facing.

When asked about the Chargers relocating to Los Angeles, Goodell called it a painful process and the league and the team owners did everything they could to get a stadium solution worked out in San Diego. He also admitted the league needs to do more to keep teams in their home market.

Goodell said San Diego must figure out a stadium solution before any of NFL team would consider relocating there. He doesn't see any teams moving to San Diego anytime soon.

Listen to more of what Goodell said in the video above.