Police release sketch of serial groper

SAN DIEGO – Police are searching for a man who has groped several young women in Mira Mesa over the last five months.

The attacks were reported on several occasions between Sept. 1, 2016 and Jan. 24, 2017 and took place in the following locations:

9000 Mira Mesa Boulevard

9200 Hillery Drive

the Mesa Village apartments at 1500 Caminito Baywood.

The suspect is described as a Latino man, 5-feet-1-inch to 5-feet-5-inches tall, average build, in his late 20s to late 30s, with a bushy mustache. The suspect speaks Spanish and English with a Spanish accent.

During some of the attacks, the suspect was wearing a baseball cap with the logo “California Republic,” which has a bear on the front.

Anyone with information should call the San Diego Police Department Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.