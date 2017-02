Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - El Cajon native and newly crowned 7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson stopped in Houston during Super Bowl week.

Johnson discussed his chance to break the record for most cup championships and also why he feels no pressure to win an eighth title.

He also talked NFL -- after all it is a football event -- and expressed his disappointment for the Chargers leaving San Diego. Listen to what Troy Hirsch said about the interview in the video above.