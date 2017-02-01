Heather Lake gets slimed while finding out what kids do at Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – NFL fans who travel to Houston for the Super Bowl experience more than just football. FOX 5's Heather Lake explored alternate events -- catered to kids and adults.

Super Bowl LI NFL Experience gave kids the chance to experience what it's like to be their favorite NFL player Wednesday. They were put through tackling drills, wore football uniforms and played all sorts of games.

Heather also jumped in and had some fun at the NFL Experience. She went from throwing footballs just like Patriots Tom Brady to getting slimed at the Nickelodeon booth.

American Idol Jordan Sparks surprised the kids with a special concert. She talked to Heather about her experience performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Watch the video above to hear what she said.