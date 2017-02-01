× George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush to do Super Bowl coin toss

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush will participate in the coin flip before the Super Bowl game in Houston this Sunday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference.

Bush tweeted that he was “getting fired up” for the big game.

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017

Spokesman Jim McGrath said the two were honored by Goodell’s invitation to participate and are looking forward to it.

Pres/Mrs @GeorgeHWBush are honored by @NFL Commissioner Goddell's kind invite to flip the coin b4 #SuperBowl, and are looking forward to it. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) February 1, 2017

The couple was just recently released from the hospital.