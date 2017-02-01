Man arrested after standoff on elementary school roof

SAN DIEGO – School officials locked down an elementary school in Chollas View-area Wednesday after a man with a knife was seen pacing on the roof.
The man was spotted on the top of Chollas-Mead Elementary School located at 4525 Market St. around 10 a.m. and the school was placed on lock down.
Despite San Diego Unified School District’s request to stay away, parents were crowded around the school yard waiting for school officials to allow them to pick up their children.
A little over an hour after police stood on the roof, the man was seen dropping to his knees and was arrested. FOX 5 reporter Robert Burns said officers used a Taser to get the man in custody.
32.710541 -117.097146