Man arrested after standoff on elementary school roof

SAN DIEGO – School officials locked down an elementary school in Chollas View-area Wednesday after a man with a knife was seen pacing on the roof.

The man was spotted on the top of Chollas-Mead Elementary School located at 4525 Market St. around 10 a.m. and the school was placed on lock down.

Chollas-Mead is currently in a lockdown. All students are safe. Parents, we ask that you do not go to the school. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) February 1, 2017

Despite San Diego Unified School District’s request to stay away, parents were crowded around the school yard waiting for school officials to allow them to pick up their children.

Man on school roof with a knife. Parents watch from the sidewalk.@fox5sandiego @sdschools pic.twitter.com/8vzm24gZeW — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) February 1, 2017

A little over an hour after police stood on the roof, the man was seen dropping to his knees and was arrested. FOX 5 reporter Robert Burns said officers used a Taser to get the man in custody.

Police tazed knife-wielding man on school roof. Tackled suspect and now treating.@fox5sandiego @sdschools pic.twitter.com/VC0AFXNEXx — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) February 1, 2017