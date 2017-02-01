× Driver running from police shocked with Taser at airport

SAN DIEGO — A driver was zapped with a stun gun and arrested Wednesday following a brief chase up and down Harbor Drive, authorities said.

Officers attempted to stop a rental car for making an illegal U-turn and other traffic violations near U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego around 6:10 a.m., but the driver sped off, San Diego Harbor Police Lt. John Forsythe said.

The suspect traveled back and forth between Lindbergh Field and the Coast Guard station at one point was headed the wrong way on Harbor Drive, Forsythe said.

The driver eventually pulled into the airport’s cargo area, ditched the car and attempted to flee on foot, but he was shocked with a Taser and taken into custody, Forsythe said. His name was not immediately available.

It was unclear why the suspect tried to run. Forsythe said the car was not rented under the suspect’s name, but the car had not been reported stolen.