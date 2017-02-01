× 2 people, dog die in collision near Lemon Grove trolley station

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – Two people and a dog died after two cars crashed near a trolley station in Lemon Grove Wednesday.

Heartland firefighters and other first responders were seen at the collision at Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues that happened around 4:45 p.m. One of the cars appeared to have driving into a poll near railroad tracks.

Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries were unknown.

Authorities asked people and drivers to avoid the area. They expected the road to be closed for up to eight hours.