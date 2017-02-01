Activists want city to fix 15 deadliest intersections

SAN DIEGO — A local nonprofit is urging the city of San Diego to fund affordable improvements to make its most dangerous intersections safer.

After a report released last year found that many of the deadliest intersections “have not been modernized to improve pedestrian safety,” Circulate San Diego and partnering organizations have launched “The Fatal Fifteen” initiative. The 15 deadliest intersections are located throughout the city — in downtown, City Heights, Hillcrest, Pacific Beach and the South Bay.

Last year was the third year in a row to experience an increase in pedestrian deaths, according to the nonprofit, and as many as 18 people have been seriously injured while walking through the 15 intersections in the last 15 years.

The nonprofit is calling for three steps to make the 15 intersections safe: 1) stripes: paint a ladder or zebra stripes across the crosswalk for better visibility; 2) signal: include a countdown signal; and 3) sound: make sure the signal has audible prompts to let people know when it’s safe to cross.

The nonprofit has also placed warning posters at each of the designated intersections.

Below are the locations of the deadliest intersections:

University Ave. & Marlborough Ave. University Ave. & 52nd Street Mission Blvd. & Garnet University Ave. & Park Blvd. University Ave. & Menlo Ave. Sixth Ave. & Broadway El Cajon Blvd. & 36th Street Paradise Valley Rd. & Deep Dell Rd. University Ave. & Fairmount Ave. Fifth Ave. & B Street Fourth Ave. & B Street Euclid Ave. & Naranja Street Palm Ave. & 16th Street Coronado Ave. & Thermal Ave. Fifth Ave. & Broadway

