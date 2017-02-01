2 bodies found inside San Carlos house

SAN DIEGO – Two bodies were found inside a home in San Carlos Wednesday, police said.

Officers went to a house on the 6600 block of Bell Bluff Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call to check on the welfare of the residents, San Diego police officer Josh Hodge said.

Police entered the house after no one answered the door. They found two bodies inside.

Hodge did not provide details to where the bodies were found or in what manner.

Homicide detectives were investigating whether it was a murder-suicide.

