WATCH LIVE: DA announces arrests, rescues in operation targeting forced prostitution

Posted 10:00 AM, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03AM, January 31, 2017

SAN DIEGO — Local authorities will announce arrests and rescues resulting from a large-scale, multi-agency operation across Southern California to stop the sexual exploitation of young women and girls. Watch it live.