SAN DIEGO — Local authorities will announce arrests and rescues resulting from a large-scale, multi-agency operation across Southern California to stop the sexual exploitation of young women and girls. Watch it live.
WATCH LIVE: DA announces arrests, rescues in operation targeting forced prostitution
-
Mexican drug trafficker ‘The Gatekeeper’ gets 15-year prison sentence
-
Dozens of drug-related arrests made in ‘Operation Tip the Scale’
-
Tornado deaths in Janurary exceed 2016 toll
-
Police say they can’t stop video of girl’s suicide from being shared online
-
Large-scale auto theft ring busted in San Diego
-
-
A look back at the top San Diego stories of 2016
-
Protesters gather in cities across the nation after Trump win
-
Teen airlifted to hospital after hitting head at Adobe Falls
-
Russian plane crashes with 92 aboard; No sign of survivors
-
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on rain-slick SR-67
-
-
Army deserter suspected in wife’s death might be headed to San Diego
-
Woman swept into ocean dies after lifeguards rescue her
-
Ex-teacher slits throat in courtroom after being convicted of sexually assaulting girl