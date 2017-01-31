× Trump names Ronald Vitello leader of Border Patrol

SAN DIEGO – Donald Trump’s administration has selected Ronald Vitiello as the chief of U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Vitiello as U.S. Border Patrol Chief—KM #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/OY5lZxw9rd — CBP (@CustomsBorder) January 31, 2017

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday on Twitter that Vitiello was appointed the leader of the agency.

The selection was made one week after Vitiello’s predecessor resigned and following Trump’s pledge to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, Associated Press reported. Trump also vowed to add 5,000 agents to the current 20,000-unit force.