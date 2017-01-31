× Rape reported in Cal State San Marcos parking lot

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Police at Cal State University San Marcos are investigating the report of a rape of a female student in a campus parking lot Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m.

The man and woman communicated via a social media app with anonymity features, according to university officials. After they met on campus, police say the man drove the woman to Lot B, where he raped her. He then dropped her off at Craven Circle.

The woman then told university police.

The man was described as white with a dark tan, between 25 and 30 years old, with a ponytail with hair shaved on the sides. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with red letters and dark gray pants. He was driving a four-door, older model white Honda.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact university police at 760-750-4567 or the university’s SAFE hotline at 760-750-SAFE. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.