Man running from police jumps down trash chute

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Police dogs were used to apprehend a man who was running from police and jumped in a trash chute Tuesday.

The high-speed pursuit began when police got behind a stolen SUV near SR-94 and Federal Boulevard around 3 a.m. and the driver refused to pull over.

The suspect tried to allude officers on several side streets and eventually jumped out of the stolen vehicle near the Telacu apartments on E. 14th Street in National City.

Officers followed the suspect into the apartment building and heard him in the trash chute.

The property manager rolled up a sliding garage door for police to find the suspect hiding in a dumpster.

Officers arrested the man with the help of a police dog. The suspect complained of leg pain and was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on what charges the man is facing.