LT hopes San Diegans can find it in their hearts to support Chargers

HOUSTON - Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinso hungout with FOX 5 Heather Lake Monday during Super Bowl LI Opening Night and discussed the latest with the Chargers.
LT, who is now working for the NFL Network, said the team relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles is tough for everyone, but hopes San Diegans can find it in their hearts to support the team he loves.
Super Bowl LI is days away and the festivities in Houston really kicked off with Opening Night, formerly known as Media Day.
Thousands of fans poured into Minute Maid Park to watch the celebrations, including our own FOX 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and reporter Heather Lake.
See who they ran into Monday night: