LT hopes San Diegans can find it in their hearts to support Chargers

HOUSTON - Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinso hungout with FOX 5 Heather Lake Monday during Super Bowl LI Opening Night and discussed the latest with the Chargers.

LT, who is now working for the NFL Network, said the team relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles is tough for everyone, but hopes San Diegans can find it in their hearts to support the team he loves.

Super Bowl LI is days away and the festivities in Houston really kicked off with Opening Night, formerly known as Media Day.

Thousands of fans poured into Minute Maid Park to watch the celebrations, including our own FOX 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and reporter Heather Lake.

See who they ran into Monday night:

A taste of San Diego in Houston 🏈🤠 @ladanian_tomlinson #openingnight #countdowntothebiggame #superbowl #sb51 #falcons #patriots @heatherlaketv A photo posted by FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

Granite Hills High alum Joe Cardona! @usnavy reservist and @patriots player....he says he loves New England but misses San Diego burritos! @heatherlaketv A photo posted by FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:04pm PST

Helix High Alum Levine Toilolo w @heatherlaketv 🏈💁 Watch the Opening Night interviews tonight on the FOX 5 news @10 and tomorrow morning from 4:30-10am #countdowntothebiggame #superbowl #sb51 #houston #openingnight @atlantafalcons A photo posted by FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:09pm PST