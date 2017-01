Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A family of five escaped a house fire uninjured in Chula Vista early Tuesday.

Flames broke out in the garage of the home on East L Street around 4:30 a.m.

The family could smell smoke and ran to the backyard until firefighters arrived.

The flames quickly moved from the garage to the home, fire officials said.

Investigators are still searching for the cause of the blaze.