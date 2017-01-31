Donations needed after 123 dogs found in Poway home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Humane Society is needing help from the community after they rescued 123 dogs last week.

The 123 dogs – mostly yorkie-mixes -- were rescued from an elderly couple's filthy home in Poway.

Volunteers have been reaching out to help in any way they can.

"We had to wash and groom all of these dogs because they were heavily matted with feces," a San Diego Humane Society worker said. "We've had groomers out here volunteering their time and grooming them."

The dogs need dental work, basic veterinary care, vaccinations and microchips which could cost the organization more than $130,000.

Read more Canines saved from dog meat trade now up for adoption

Already the San Diego Humane Society's Facebook page has been flooding with adoption inquires but its financial donations that's greatly needed.

"The way we're able to handle this many dogs at one time is because of the generosity of the community and donors and we cannot survive without that,"

There is no set date as to when these dogs will be ready for adoption.

A website has been set up for information on how to adopt one of these dogs or make a donation.