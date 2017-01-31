Could the Raiders relocate to San Diego?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As the Oakland Raiders' financing plan for a stadium in Las Vegas appears to be falling apart, San Diego could be in line to pick up the pieces.

Columnist Kevin Acee wrote Tuesday in the Union-Tribune that Mayor Kevin Faulconer has reached out to the NFL about San Diego being a possible landing spot for the Raiders.

Team owner Mark Davis has expressed a desire to move out of Oakland because he has not been able to line up a new stadium for his team in the Bay Area.

Less than two weeks ago, the team filed papers to relocate to Las Vegas.

But after one of his biggest supporters backed out of the deal, withdrawing $650 million in funding, the Raiders' relocation to Nevada appears to be on thin ice.

San Diego is considered a possibility because Davis has long expressed an admiration for America's Finest City.

FOX 5 has requested comment from Faulconer.