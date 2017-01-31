Coast Guard rescues 3 in San Diego Bay water scooter crash

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Coast Guard Monday rescued three people who took an unplanned dip in San Diego Bay following a collision between two water scooters.

A USCG patrol boat crew came upon the scene of the non-injury crash near Shelter Island about 1:45 p.m., according to the federal maritime agency.

The personnel pulled the water-treading trio out of the water and took them to Harbor Island along with the damaged recreational watercraft.

The accident resulted in no known spill of fuel or other pollutants, according to the Coast Guard.