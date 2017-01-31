× 4 arrested after stolen car smashes into parked cars

VISTA, Calif. – Four young people were arrested early Tuesday after the stolen car they were in crashed into several parked vehicles while trying to evade police.

The crash happened about 20 minutes after midnight in the 900 block of North Citrus Avenue in Vista. Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a suspected stolen black sedan when the driver lost control and smashed into two parked cars. Those cars were pushed into two other vehicles, so a total of five vehicles were damaged.

Deputies arrested four juveniles in the stolen car. One was taken to Tri-City Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Others were treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.