UCSD students plan protest against Trump’s travel ban

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Several hundred UCSD students are expected to protest President Donald Trump’s orders halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations and suspending the arrival of refugees and other “discriminatory and unconstitutional policies.”

UCSD students are planning to meet at Geisel Library around noon to make signs and march to Revelle College.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to suspend all refugee entries for 120 days, indefinitely blocking all Syrian refugees. The executive order also barred entry for 90 days to all immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

On Sunday, thousands gathered at San Diego International Airport’s Terminal Two and in North County to protest Trump’s recent travel ban.

The White House — faced with confusion in customs checkpoints and the nationwide airport protests — apparently backed off significantly Sunday.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on the NBC broadcast “Meet The Press” that all green card holders would not be prevented from entering the United States.

“As far as green card holders, moving forward, it doesn’t affect them,” Priebus said.

The San Diego Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union put out a message on social media Saturday saying “If you, or anyone you know, is being detained at SAN airport due to Muslim ban, please contact us directly. (619) 398-4485 #KnowYourRights #NoBanNoWall .”

