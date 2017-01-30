Truck crashes into home with 3 people sleeping inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A truck crashed into the playroom of a family's home in Lemon Grove where three people were sleeping early Monday.

A suspected drunk driver lost control of his Toyota Tundra in the 1600 block of Colfax Drive around 2 a.m., police said.

The truck slammed into a power pole, which fell onto the home, and then plowed through the playroom of the house.

“Was not expecting to see that. I was sound asleep,” a resident of the home said. “It was pretty apparent that he was drunk.”

The driver of the truck was arrested at the scene. No word yet on what charges the driver is facing.

SDG&E was repairing the downed line and working to restore power to the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who lived in the home.