San Diego bishop calls Trump immigrant order ‘a shameful moment’

SAN DIEGO – The Roman Catholic bishop of San Diego criticized President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travelers and refugees from entering the U.S., calling it “a shameful moment of abandonment for the United States.

Bishop Robert McElroy issued the statement late Sunday afternoon.

“The historic identity of the United States as a safe haven for refugees fleeing war and persecution is for American Catholics both a source of justifiable pride and an unswerving religious commitment, even as we recognize that at shameful moments in our national history, prejudice, fear and ignorance have led our country to abandon that identity,” McElroy wrote. “This week the Statue of Liberty lowered its torch in a presidential action which repudiates our national heritage … We cannot and will not stand silent.”

Since the order was released on Friday, a growing chorus of top Christians, Muslims, Jews and leaders of other faiths have denounced it, calling it contrary to their spiritual traditions and the country’s values.

“This weekend proved to be a dark moment in U.S. history,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, a top ally of Pope Francis, said on Sunday, expressing a sentiment widely echoed in churches, synagogues and mosques. “The world is watching as we abandon our commitments to American values.”

Meanwhile, nearly 18,500 people have signed a statement promoted by a coalition of evangelical groups pledging to welcome refugees and urging elected officials to assist them.

Separately, a letter to Congress and Trump from the Interfaith Immigration Coalition has more than 2,000 signatures, including from the heads of several Jewish organizations and Protestant denominations who collectively represent millions of Americans.

On Sunday, more than 500 Catholics celebrated Mass outside the White House, seeking to express solidarity with immigrants and refugees.

Even Trump’s childhood church has condemned the executive order.

The Rev. J. Herbert Nelson, the top official in the US-based Presbyterian Church, called Trump’s order “a miscarriage of justice.”

“I urge the president and his administration to reverse this very harmful decision regarding refugees,” Nelson said. “Presbyterians are not afraid of this so-called terror threat. We are not afraid because we profess a faith in Jesus, who entered the world a refugee.”

As a boy, Trump attended a Presbyterian church in Queens, New York, that is now part of the Presbyterian Church (USA). He still calls himself a Presbyterian, though he no longer regularly attends church services.