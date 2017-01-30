× Lifeguards rescue man clinging to border fence in ocean

BORDER FIELD STATE PARK, Calif. – Lifeguards working with Border Patrol agents rescued a man who was clinging for life to the border fence in the ocean Sunday night.

Border Patrol agents were patrolling near the fence at Border Field State Park when they heard a man shouting for help, San Diego Lifeguard Lt. John Sandmeyer said. They saw several people in the water and called the San Diego Lifeguard Service for help.

Lifeguards from Silver Strand State Beach were the first to arrive. They rescued one man who had been holding on to the fence for about 45 minutes, Sandmeyer said. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia and abrasions, He was expected to make a full recovery.

“Good communication saved this man’s life, and it was the Border Patrol that really got the word to the lifeguards to come down here in the first place,” Sandmeyer said.

Two other men made it to the beach on their own, Sandmeyer said. It was not immediately clear where the men came from or what their nationalities were.