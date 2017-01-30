Investors hope to bring Major League Soccer team to San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A group of investors wanting to redevelop Qualcomm Stadium in hopes of bringing Major League Soccer to San Diego will hand its expansion bid to the MLS commissioner shortly before noon Monday aboard the USS Midway Museum flight deck.

Joining the group at 11:30 a.m. will be Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of the Greater San Diego Chamber of Commerce.

Earlier this month, the group unveiled a proposal for a $1 billion redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley, which would include a privately financed football and soccer stadium, along with a 55-acre park, housing and commercial buildings.

The project envisions a stadium of 20,000-30,000 seats for a Major League Soccer franchise and San Diego State's football team.

The developers said the project would include student housing, shops, bars and live music venues. The group also plans to create a youth soccer academy.

"This is an exciting concept that could welcome major league soccer to San Diego without public subsidy, provide a home for Aztecs football and create a long-awaited river park," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "I look forward to seeing the final plan."

The developers plan to submit their application to the MLS on January 31.

