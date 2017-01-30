Gusty winds move out, warm temperatures to start your workweek

SAN DIEGO — Gusty winds were continuing to blow in parts of San Diego County early Monday, but forecasters said they should ease up later this morning.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the valleys and mountains will expire at 10 a.m. Winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible during the remainder of the advisory period.

Sudden wind gusts may cause problems for motorists, mainly on north- south oriented highways. The winds may also be strong enough to down tree limbs and blow debris into the roadway, according to the weather service.

The winds are expected to die down in the late morning hours. Dry and warm weather is expected through Tuesday, then slightly cooler conditions Wednesday will precede a low pressure trough, which could deliver precipitation to the region Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.