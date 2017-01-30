× Border patrol finds meth, heroin hidden in truck’s secret compartment

SALTON CITY, Calif. – Border patrol agents arrested a man suspected of smuggling meth and heroin inside a truck’s stick shift housing compartment Sunday afternoon.

A canine team at the Indio Station checkpoint alerted agents to the vehicle, a red 1998 Dodge Dakota, around 4:30 p.m.

Agents discovered 22 sealed packages hidden in a secret compartment underneath the stick shift housing, which tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin.

The methamphetamine weighed 24.42 pounds with an estimated street value of $97,680 and 2.45 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of $157,120.

The 19-year-old driver, a United States citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.