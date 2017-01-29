Hundreds gather at Lindbergh Field for second day to protest Trump’s travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Another protest at San Diego International Airport's Terminal Two was underway Sunday, as a follow up to the Saturday demonstrations at Lindbergh Field and around the nation to oppose President Donald Trump's immigration orders.

Sunday's event was organized by San Diego Democrats for Equality and billed as "The Resistance follow up" and "Muslim ban protest" and was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., according to an email announcement to members and supporters, but protesters appeared earlier.

Hundreds of protesters appeared at Lindbergh Field Saturday afternoon and stayed throughout the evening, carrying signs reading " No Muslim ban," "Protect immigrants," "Build a wall we will tear it down," "San Diegans (heart) our immigrants" and other messages.

That protest was organized by the Democratic Woman's Club of San Diego County, which put out an action alert on its Facebook page and other social media urging members to participate.

Trump's order, signed Friday, suspends all refugee entries for 120 days, indefinitely blocks all Syrian refugees, and bars entry for 90 days to all immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The White House -- faced with confusion in customs checkpoints and the nationwide airport protests -- apparently backed off significantly Sunday.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on the NBC broadcast "Meet The Press" that all green card holders would not be prevented from entering the United States.

"As far as green card holders, moving forward, it doesn't affect them," Priebus said.

The San Diego Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union put out a message on social media Saturday saying "If you, or anyone you know, is being detained at SAN airport due to Muslim ban, please contact us directly. (619) 398-4485 #KnowYourRights #NoBanNoWall ."