× Deadly shooting reported at Quebec mosque

QUEBEC — Quebec City Police have confirmed via Twitter a shooting at a mosque.

The shooting left people dead and wounded, the department said. Police would not confirm the number of dead or injured.

Two people have been arrested and the investigation continues, the department said.

Canada’s leaders condemned the attack on social media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences in both French and English.

“Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.”

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

The Canadian province’s premier, Philippe Couillard, said Quebec would support Muslims.

“Let’s unite against violence,” the post reads. “We stand in solidarity with the Muslim people of Quebec.”

Unissons-nous contre la violence. Solidarité avec les Québécois de confession musulmane. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

This is a developing story.