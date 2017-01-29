Day 5: On the #RoadtoHouston with Heather Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Day 5: Sunday, January 29

Today we stopped in Austin, Texas – a thriving culture with music, food and art!

The HOPE Outdoor Gallery at Castle Hill started in 2011. Specializing in street art, its the only paint park of its kind in the country. The best part is the canvas is always changing!

Austin's art scene is well-matched by its colorful streets and music-filled bars. From restaurants to pubs, there's no shortage of places ready for Super Bowl LI!

You can also follow @HeatherLakeTV on the #RoadToHouston on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sunset in the city #Austin #roadtohouston #superbowlbound #texas #roadtrip #zilkerpark @fox5sandiego A photo posted by Heather Lake (@heatherlaketv) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

S T R E E T art 🎨👩‍🎨 @castlehilll @hopeoutdoorgallery #roadtohouston #texas #austin #keepitweird #superbowlbound #art #community A photo posted by Heather Lake (@heatherlaketv) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:06pm PST