Day 5: On the #RoadtoHouston with Heather Lake

Day 5: Sunday, January 29
Today we stopped in Austin, Texas – a thriving culture with music, food and art!
The HOPE Outdoor Gallery at Castle Hill started in 2011. Specializing in street art, its the only paint park of its kind in the country. The best part is the canvas is always changing!
Austin's art scene is well-matched by its colorful streets and music-filled bars. From restaurants to pubs, there's no shortage of places ready for Super Bowl LI!
