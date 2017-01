Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Day 4: Saturday, January 28

Our first stop in the Lone Star state is El Paso. And now that we're in Texas, we have to look the part!

We stopped at Caboots, a family-run, custom handcrafted boot shop dating back to the 1920s. The shop has crafted shoes for KISS, Bret Michaels, Jack Sparrow and Bill Clinton.

After I picked out a pair of pink boots, I had to test them out at a line dancing class in Odessa.

H A I R flip is on point 💁👯🤠 #watchouttexas #hereicome #linedancing #boots #westtexas #legendsinline #roadtohouston #superbowlbound @fox5sandiego A photo posted by Heather Lake (@heatherlaketv) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

P I N K ladies💕 #boots #texas #elpaso #roadtohouston #superbowlbound #roadtrip #merica🇺🇸#caboots A photo posted by Heather Lake (@heatherlaketv) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:43am PST