Candle sparks Mt. Hope house fire

SAN DIEGO — A fire sparked by a candle left unattended in a house in Mt. Hope displaced five people Sunday night.

At 7:10 p.m., a neighbor called San Diego Fire Department after the blaze broke out in the bathroom of the home in the 300 block of 44th Street.

The fire, which was confined to the bathroom, did not spread to other parts of the home.

Red Cross was called to assist the family. Four animals were also displaced.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.