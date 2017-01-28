× Protesters at Lindbergh Field stand against executive order halting immigration from Muslim-majority nations

SAN DIEGO – A handful of protesters stood in front of Terminal Two at Lindbergh Field this afternoon to oppose President Trump’s executive order temporarily halting immigration from certain Muslim-majority nations.

The Democratic Woman’s Club of San Diego County put out an action alert on its Facebook page and other social media urging members to participate.

“San Diegans opposed to the refugee and immigration bans are gathering at Lindbergh Airport, Terminal 2 at 3:00 p.m. to show Trump that America is inclusive and welcoming to all,” the message said. “Please come with signs and love.”

The protesters carried signs reading ” No Muslim ban,” “Protect immigrants,” “Build a wall we will tear it down,” “San Diegans (heart) our immigrants” and other messages.

Another group of Democratic Woman’s Club members was making plans to arrive at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The San Diego Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union also put out a message on social media Saturday, saying “If you, or anyone you know, is being detained at SAN airport due to Muslim ban, please contact us directly. (619) 398-4485 #KnowYourRights #NoBanNoWall.”

Trump’s order, signed Friday, suspends all refugee entries for 120 days, indefinitely blocks all Syrian refugees, and bars entry for 90 days to all immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.