× Closures lifted for Coronado, Silver Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health has lifted the water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Coronado, Silver Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach, according to officials.

Recent water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches, spokesman Keith Kezer said Friday. The area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage- contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

“Testing confirms water quality at South County beaches meets state health standards following recent Tijuana River flows,” Kezer said. “This includes the beach-line from the north end of Coronado to the south end of Seacoast Drive.”

The water contact closure for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park beach-lines remains in effect due to sewage impacts from recent Tijuana River flows, including the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the International Border.

Signs will remain in place at these locations until sample results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.