Woods misses cut, Mickelson makes it to weekend at Farmers Insurance Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Tiger Woods missed the cut Friday at the conclusion of the second round of the $6.5 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, but local favorite Phil Mickelson made it by a stroke and will play the weekend.

Woods shot a par-72 Friday on the North Course. Combined with Thursday's 4-over-par 76 on the South Course, he missed the cut -- at even par -- by four strokes. It was his first official round on the PGA Tour after a 17-month absence.

The field of 155 was reduced to 79 with Englishman Justin Rose holding a one-stroke lead at 8 under par, ahead of Canadian Adam Hadwin and defending champion Brant Snedeker, both at 7 under entering Saturday's play.

Mickelson started the day at 1-under and needed a par on the 18th hole of the North Course to make the cut. He got a birdie to finish the round at even par 72 and make the cut