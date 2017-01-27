Woods misses cut, Mickelson makes it to weekend at Farmers Insurance Open

Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 27, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Tiger Woods missed the cut Friday at the conclusion of the second round of the $6.5 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, but local favorite Phil Mickelson made it by a stroke and will play the weekend.

Woods shot a par-72 Friday on the North Course. Combined with Thursday's 4-over-par 76 on the South Course, he missed the cut -- at even par -- by four strokes. It was his first official round on the PGA Tour after a 17-month absence.

The field of 155 was reduced to 79 with Englishman Justin Rose holding a one-stroke lead at 8 under par, ahead of Canadian Adam Hadwin and defending champion Brant Snedeker, both at 7 under entering Saturday's play.

Mickelson started the day at 1-under and needed a par on the 18th hole of the North Course to make the cut. He got a birdie to finish the round at even par 72 and make the cut

