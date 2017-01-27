WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the swearing-in ceremony of Defense Secretary James. Watch live beginning at 1 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at swearing in of Defense Sec. James Mattis
-
President Donald Trump signs first bill into law
-
Trump orders construction of border wall, increased deportations
-
Watch Live: Trump’s historic moment arrives
-
Trump to nominate James Mattis for secretary of defense
-
Trump considers Gen. ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis for defense secretary
-
-
Who is performing at Donald Trump’s Inauguration and who isn’t?
-
Trump says he’s been told torture ‘absolutely’ works
-
Here’s what the new defense secretary could be doing on Day One
-
Barron Trump plays peek-a-boo with nephew as dad signs executive orders
-
Trump formally introduces James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis at North Carolina rally
-
-
Presidential debate: What to watch for in the last Clinton-Trump face-off
-
President Trump to speaks at GOP summit
-
Rex Tillerson leading candidate for secretary of state