High winds begin toppling trees

SAN DIEGO – Strong Santa Ana winds toppled at least two large trees Friday morning.

A large eucalyptus tree fell on top of two parked vehicles in the 2700 block of Park Boulevard in Balboa Park just after 10 a.m. A minivan and a Volkswagen sedan were pinned under the tree’s main trunk. No one was in the cars when the tree came down.

Another large eucalyptus came down Friday morning across Northside Drive, blocking one of the exits from the Mission Valley Costco in Fenton Marketplace. The entrance to the Costco gas station was not blocked. No one was injured and no cars were damaged by the tree.

A National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the mountains and valleys that will extend until 1 p.m. Saturday. Top winds gusts in excess of 75 miles per hour are expected in certain spots in the mountains, and 45 mph gusts will be possible in some metro areas.

Forecasters said the northeast winds which were very strong and widespread Friday morning, would max out by about 3 p.m. Winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph are expected in the majority of the affected areas.

A less severe wind advisory for the coastal areas will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, as winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph are expected. A high surf advisory is also in effect at the beaches until 7 p.m.