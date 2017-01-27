High wind warning in effect for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Potentially damaging winds will ramp up in San Diego County this morning and continue into the weekend.

A National Weather Service high wind warning for the mountains and valleys will extend until 1 p.m. Saturday. Top winds gusts in excess of 75 miles per hour are expected in certain spots in the mountains, and 45 mph gusts will be possible in some metro areas.

Forecasters said the northeast winds would become very strong and widespread during the morning hours and would max out between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph are expected in the majority of the affected areas.

A less severe wind advisory for the coastal areas will remain in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, as winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph are expected. A high surf advisory is also in effect at the beaches until 7 p.m.

Anticipated peak wind gusts around the county are expected to be 31 mph in Oceanside; 33 mph in San Diego; 37 mph in Borrego Springs; 44 mph in the Miramar area; 53 mph in Ramona; 56 mph on Mt. Laguna; 61 mph in Julian; 62 mph in Alpine; and 66 mph on Palomar Mountain, according to the NWS.

Somewhat lighter winds will continue tonight into Saturday, according to the weather service.

“Winds will pull back slightly this evening, not quite as widespread or strong, but will continue strong through Saturday morning more in the usual wind prone areas such as foothills,” according to the weather service. “Winds will gradually decrease over the weekend, but Monday morning still has localized breezy winds.”

Authorities warned that the winds may make driving difficult on Interstate 8 through the mountains, and could possibly down tree branches and power lines. Sustained wind speeds of 40 mph and up or gusts of at least 58 mph can cause property damage.

The winds may also affect travel along Interstate 5 and could possibly topple trees in saturated soil and down palm fronds.