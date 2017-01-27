× Driver arrested after crash that injured 5

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A driver was arrested early Friday after five people were injured in a crash in an North County intersection.

The collision was reported at about 1:20 a.m. in the intersection of North Centre City Parkway and Country Club Lane in Escondido. Police found a white Ford Focus and a white Kia Sorrento SUV disabled in the intersection. Both cars had heavy damage to their front ends.

The four people in the Focus and the single occupant of the Sorrento were all injured. Authorities called four ambulances to provide first aid for the victims and transport them to area hospitals.

Police arrested the driver of the focus on suspicion of driving under the influence.