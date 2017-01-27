Carlsbad police search for robbery suspect

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Police concluded a search for a robbery suspect in Carlsbad Friday afternoon after believing the man left the area.

A helicopter was assisting the search in the area of Park and Cove drives.

The area was determined to be safe.

Police had asked people in the area to stay inside while they search.

Again, the best way to help us is to stay inside while we search. Thank you for your cooperation. More… — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) January 27, 2017

The man was described as a white, dressed in all black, 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

Anyone who sees him was asked to call 911.

Police said they will continue their investigation.