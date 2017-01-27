× AAA: Numerous San Diego hotels & restaurants rank high

SAN DIEGO – Four San Diego County hotels and one restaurant earned the AAA’s coveted Five-Diamond Rating, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Friday.

Making the list were the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla and the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

The Five-Diamond restaurant is Addison at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

“The AAA Five-Diamond Rating is achieved through very personalized and dedicated work to provide guests with a high-tough luxury experience,” said Patricia Marenco, the Auto Club’s approved accommodations supervisor. “Guest service is a point of pride for these top hotels.”

The Auto Club also released its list of Four-Diamond Ratings for hotels and restaurants. To earn the rating, hotels must be “refined, stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail,” according to the Auto Club.

San Diego County establishments landing on the list were:

Hotels Alpine

Viejas Casino & Resort

Cape Rey Carlsbad, A Hilton Resort Coronado

Hotel del Coronado

Loews Coronado Bay Resort Del Mar

L’Auberge Del Mar La Jolla

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Hyatt Regency La Jolla

La Valencia Hotel

The Grande Colonial Lakeside

Barona Resort & Casino Pala

Pala Casino Spa and Resort San Diego

Andaz San Diego

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

Omni San Diego Hotel

Pacific Terrace Hotel

Rancho Bernardo Inn

San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter

San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina

The US Grant, A Luxury Collection Hotel

The Westgate Hotel

The Westin San Diego

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Valley Center

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Restaurants Alpine

The Grove Steakhouse (Viejas Casino & Resort) Carlsbad

Argyle Steakhouse

Vivace (Aviara Resort) La Jolla

A.R. Valentien (The Lodge at Torrey Pines)

Donovan’s Steak & Chop House

George’s at the Cove

The Marine Room Rancho Santa Fe

Mille Fleurs San Diego

Bertrand at Mister A’s

Grant Grill (The US Grant)