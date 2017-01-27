AAA: Numerous San Diego hotels & restaurants rank high
SAN DIEGO – Four San Diego County hotels and one restaurant earned the AAA’s coveted Five-Diamond Rating, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Friday.
Making the list were the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla and the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
The Five-Diamond restaurant is Addison at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
“The AAA Five-Diamond Rating is achieved through very personalized and dedicated work to provide guests with a high-tough luxury experience,” said Patricia Marenco, the Auto Club’s approved accommodations supervisor. “Guest service is a point of pride for these top hotels.”
The Auto Club also released its list of Four-Diamond Ratings for hotels and restaurants. To earn the rating, hotels must be “refined, stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail,” according to the Auto Club.
San Diego County establishments landing on the list were:
Hotels Alpine
Viejas Casino & Resort
Cape Rey Carlsbad, A Hilton Resort Coronado
Hotel del Coronado
Loews Coronado Bay Resort Del Mar
L’Auberge Del Mar La Jolla
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Hyatt Regency La Jolla
La Valencia Hotel
The Grande Colonial Lakeside
Barona Resort & Casino Pala
Pala Casino Spa and Resort San Diego
Andaz San Diego
Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego
Omni San Diego Hotel
Pacific Terrace Hotel
Rancho Bernardo Inn
San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter
San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina
The US Grant, A Luxury Collection Hotel
The Westgate Hotel
The Westin San Diego
The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Valley Center
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Restaurants Alpine
The Grove Steakhouse (Viejas Casino & Resort) Carlsbad
Argyle Steakhouse
Vivace (Aviara Resort) La Jolla
A.R. Valentien (The Lodge at Torrey Pines)
Donovan’s Steak & Chop House
George’s at the Cove
The Marine Room Rancho Santa Fe
Mille Fleurs San Diego
Bertrand at Mister A’s
Grant Grill (The US Grant)